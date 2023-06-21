Oklahoma has announced that former pitcher George Frazier, a World Series champion who had a nearly three-decade run as a television broadcaster, has died at age 68.
The Denver Post reported he died Monday in Tulsa after a recent illness.
In two seasons at Oklahoma, he played on College World Series teams in 1975 and 1976 and posted a 12-4 career record with eight saves and a 2.62 ERA.
Frazier played parts of 10 Major League Baseball seasons with five clubs. He appeared in the 1981 World Series with the New York Yankees and helped the Chicago Cubs win their first division title in 1984 before becoming a world champion with the Minnesota Twins in 1987. He pitched two scoreless innings for the Twins during Game 4 of that World Series against St. Louis. He posted a career 4.20 ERA with 35 wins and 29 saves in 415 MLB appearances.
After that, he spent 18 years as a television broadcaster with the Colorado Rockies.
He returned to Oklahoma in 2015 as a color analyst on television broadcasts through the 2023 season. Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione called Frazier’s commentary a “witty, insightful and uniquely entertaining perspective of the game.”
