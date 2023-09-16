Obit Lauch Faircloth

 

Sen. Lauch Faircloth, R-NC, asks a question during a July 25, 1995, hearing of the Senate Whitewater Committee in Washington. 

 Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former US Sen. Lauch Faircloth of North Carolina, a onetime conservative Democrat who switched late in his career to the Republicans and then got elected to Congress, died Thursday. He was 95.

Faircloth, who served one Senate term before losing to then-unknown Democrat John Edwards in 1998, died at his home in Clinton, said Brad Crone, a former campaign aide and close friend.

