Obit Mike Williams Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) finds room to run between Atlanta Falcons free safety Thomas DeCoud (28) and cornerback Dunta Robinson (23) during an NFL game Sept. 25, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. 

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL receiver Mike Williams, who was injured in a construction accident two weeks ago and later put on a ventilator, died Tuesday, his agent said. He was 36.

Williams, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills from 2010-14, died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, agent Hadley Engelhard said.

