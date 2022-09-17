Obit Stearns Baseball

Former New York Mets’ John Stearns waves during Old-Timers’ Day ceremony before a game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets, on Aug. 27, in New York.

 Adam Hunger/AP Photo

DENVER (AP) — John Stearns, a four-time All-Star catcher with the New York Mets, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Stearns, who played football and baseball at the University of Colorado, died, Thursday night, in Denver, according to the Mets.

