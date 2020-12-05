SANTA ANA — A former legislative aide has filed a criminal complaint against California Assemblyman Bill Brough, accusing him of raping her following a 2015 dinner meeting in Sacramento, according to a newspaper report.
Patricia Todd is at least the sixth woman to accuse Brough of sexual assault or harassment in the past decade, the Orange County Register reported Thursday. One civil investigation resulted in minor sanctions for Brough earlier this year.
The Associated Press doesn’t usually name people who say they are victims of sexual assault but Todd told the Register she wanted to be publicly identified.
Brough, an Orange County Republican who this year lost a bid for reelection in his Dana Point district, did not respond to requests by the newspaper and the AP for comment about Todd’s allegation. But the three-term assemblyman has denied previously reported accusations, claiming they were politically motivated.
Todd is the first of Brough’s accusers to allow her name to be published and the first to have reported an incident to the California Legislature’s Workplace Conduct Unit and to law enforcement in Sacramento County, the Register said. Todd said she hopes to see Brough serve time in prison for an incident that she said left her contemplating suicide.
Todd filed a criminal complaint against Brough on Monday and the Sacramento Police Department said it is investigating.
At the time of the alleged attack, Todd had been working for several months as deputy legislative director for state Sen. John Moorlach. Prior to that she had spent 13 years at the state Capitol, working for two other state senators and the Senate Republican Caucus.
