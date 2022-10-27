WHEELER

WHEELER

 Keith Myers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler, who oversaw a period of rapid expansion, in the 1970s, and whose name adorns the city’s downtown airport, has died, at age 96.

Current Mayor Quinton Lucas praised Wheeler in a statement as a “statesman that all Kansas Citians, Missourians, and Americans could be proud of.” Wheeler died, Tuesday night, said Lucas’ chief-of-staff, Morgan Said, who spoke to his daughter and grandson. She said they have asked Lucas to speak at the funeral.

