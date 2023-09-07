Obit Mohamed Al Fayed

Fulham owner Mohamed Al Fayed waves to the crowd before the English Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Craven Cottage stadium in 2008.

 Associated Press

LONDON — Mohamed Al Fayed, the flamboyant Egypt-born businessman whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, died last week, his family said Friday. He was 94.

Al Fayed, the longtime owner of Harrods department store and the Fulham Football Club, was devastated by the death of son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris with Diana 26 years ago. He spent years mourning the loss and fighting the British establishment he blamed for their deaths.

