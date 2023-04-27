LOS ANGELES — A former UCLA campus gynecologist convicted of sex- related charges involving two patients was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Superior Court Judge Michael Carter handed down the sentence hours after rejecting a motion for a new trial for James Mason Heaps, 66, who was convicted last Oct. 20 by a downtown Los Angeles jury on three counts of sexual battery by fraud and two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person. Those charges involved two patients, with jurors finding that those victims were particularly vulnerable and that Heaps had abused a position of trust.

