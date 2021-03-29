NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee Sen. Bill Brock, whose long career in Washington included a key role in rebuilding the Republican Party after the Watergate scandal, died Thursday morning. He was 90.
Brock had been hospitalized in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, due to pneumonia last week, said Scott Golden, the Tennessee Republican Party chairman.
He died “peacefully, surrounded by his family,” according to a statement from Brock’s family.
Brock was an official with his family’s Brock Candy Co. when he turned to politics and was elected to the House of Representatives in 1962.
He then gained wider prominence on the national stage in 1970 when he defeated veteran Democratic Sen. Albert Gore Sr., the father of the future vice president. Later, in the 1980s, Brock served under President Ronald Reagan as US trade representative and then US labor secretary.
After failing in his bid for a second Senate term in 1976, though, he took on what proved to be perhaps his most important job — GOP national chairman.
Brock was credited with reestablishing the party by broadening its membership and appeal by wooing Blacks, women and labor. He also put together a sophisticated, computerized fundraising operation.
“The fun of politics,” Brock told The Washington Post, “is that the challenges are unlimited.”
His work from 1977 to 1981 culminated in Reagan’s easy victory over President Jimmy Carter in 1980.
“On one point there is no serious post-election argument from either Republicans or their Democratic victims — Brock and his highly professional staff at the RNC laid the groundwork for many of (the GOP’s) gains,” The Washington Post wrote after the election.
Brock had upset Gore’s bid for a fourth Senate term in 1970 by portraying him as being out of touch with Tennesseans. With his conservative philosophy, Brock also benefited from voter disapproval of Gore’s stances against the Vietnam War and for civil rights.
But Brock lost his reelection bid in 1976 to Democrat James Sasser in the aftermath of Watergate, a scandal which resulted in the resignation of Republican President Richard Nixon. Sasser, making his first bid for public office after serving as state Democratic Party chairman, called Brock “a special interest senator who represents exclusively money interests.”
After Reagan became president, Brock was Reagan’s US trade representative from 1981 to 1985 and then was labor secretary for 19 months.
