Jim Price, a former Detroit Tigers catcher who played on their 1968 championship team has died.

DETROIT (AP) — Jim Price, a former Detroit Tigers catcher who played on their 1968 championship team and a broadcast analyst for decades, has died. He was 81.

The Tigers announced his death Tuesday. No cause was given.

