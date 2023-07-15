Obit Rolfe Neill

Rolfe Neill was publisher of The Charlotte Observer, the last stop in a journalism career included two stops in Charlotte between leadership positions in other big-city papers. Neill died Friday at age 90.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rolfe Neill, a longtime newspaperman and editor who led The Charlotte Observer as its publisher when it won a pair of Pulitzer Prizes for public service, died Friday at age 90.

Neill, a North Carolina native whose journalism career included two stops in Charlotte between leadership positions in other big-city papers, died of complications from peritoneal cancer at his Lake Norman-area home, daughter Ingrid Ebert told the Observer.

