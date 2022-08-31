LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Southern California man who convinced troubled girls as young as 12 to perform masochistic acts and urged one to become his sex slave pleaded guilty, Monday, to a federal charge, prosecutors said.

Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child for the purpose of producing a sexually explicit visual depiction, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

How much time did this POS get...Life I hope.

