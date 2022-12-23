Obit Hillman Football

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman speaks to reporters, in 2016, in Santa Clara, ahead of Super Bowl 50.

 Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

DENVER (AP) — Running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, has died, his family said in a statement. He was 31.

Hillman’s family posted on his Instagram account, Wednesday, that he was diagnosed, in August, with a rare form of kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma and was under hospice care. The family wrote hours later that he died surrounded by family and close friends.

