Obit Corrales Baseball

Atlanta Braves coach Pat Corrales hits ground balls during batting practice at Turner Field in Atlanta.

 Associated Press

ATLANTA — Pat Corrales, who managed the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies before a long stint on the Atlanta Braves coaching staff under Hall of Fame skipper Bobby Cox, has died at the age of 82.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Corrales died of natural causes Sunday night at his home in the north Georgia mountains. He had worked in the team’s front office since 2012, serving as a special assistant to the general manager in his final role.

