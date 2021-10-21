Vernon Lawson, 95, of Lancaster passed away on Oct. 19.
He worked at the Antelope Valley Press from 1957 until 2007 before retiring. Lawson continued writing for the newspaper with his columns, “Hometown History” and “In the Vernacular” and also contributed to the editorial page through his opinion column, several times a week, until September of this year.
We will run, on Sunday, Oct. 24, an in-depth, retrospective story on Lawson’s life and career that spanned more than 70 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.