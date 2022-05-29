TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Former Albanian President Bujar Nishani, who was often criticized for his center-right political affiliation from the leftist coalition, died following a serious health problem, the country’s presidential office said, Saturday. He was 55.
President Ilir Meta wrote on Facebook that he had learned “with sadness and deep regret that President Bujar Nishani passed away.”
“President Nishani will always be remembered as a personality with rare values of a leader with integrity and vision. His contribution for Albania and democracy will always be remembered respectfully,” wrote Meta.
No further details were released, but a month ago, Nishani went to Germany to seek treatment for a serious liver illness.
Nishani served as president, from 2012 until 2017. At 45, he was elected as the youngest and sixth president in post-communist Albania, supported only by lawmakers from the center-right Democratic party of then-Prime Minister Sali Berisha. Opposition lawmakers boycotted the vote, demanding a consensual candidate.
Albania’s presidents are elected in the 140-seat Parliament.
Before that, Nishani served as the country’s interior and justice ministers.
Born in the port city of Durres, 20 miles west of capital of Tirana, Nishani graduated from the military academy and later the law faculty. He first lectured at the military academy and then worked in senior jobs in Albania’s Defense Ministry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.