California Wildfires

Firefighters battle the Mosquito Fire burning on Michigan Bluff Rd., on Sept. 7, in unincorporated Placer County, Calif.

 Noah Berger/AP Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal investigators have taken possession of a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. utility transmission pole and attached equipment in a criminal probe into what started a Northern California fire that has become the largest in the state, this year, the utility said in a regulatory filing, Monday.

US Forest Service officials indicated to PG&E that an initial assessment showed the Mosquito Fire started near one of its power lines on National Forest lands, the Oakland-based utility said in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

