LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) Spring Business Summit concluded Friday with an address by keynote speaker business entrepreneur Steve Forbes, who punctuated his speech about inflation, deregulation and the Federal Reserve with wit and some hope for the future of healthcare.
Forbes is an award-winning author/journalist and chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media.
“It’s a great pleasure to be here because you represent the can-do attitude of solving problems, moving ahead, removing barriers and making things happen,” he said. “Since I’m an outsider and can be blunt, it’s too bad the rest of the state, especially in Sacramento, doesn’t have the attitude that you have here in making things move forward.”
A two-time unsuccessful candidate for the Republican nomination for US president in 1996 and 2000, Forbes is also an author. He plugged his new book, “Inflation: What it is, Why It’s Bad, and How to Fix It.”
He also talked about the two different kinds of inflation — non-monetary and monetary inflation.
Non-monetary inflation comes about through disruptions in the marketplace such as droughts, storms, the avian flu impacting egg prices or lockdowns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When you shut things down, you just don’t turn them on again like an electric switch; it takes time,” Forbes said. “When you disrupt them, it has enormous consequences.”
The best way to address non-monetary inflation is to let the economy recover and heal itself, he said. Forbes used the post-World War II era as an example of when the government left things alone and the economy healed itself.
“Unfortunately now, it’s not only true of our country but others as well, they’re continuing to put sand in the machinery of commerce and progress and getting things moving forward,” he said.
Speaking again from the outsider perspective, he said one of the obstacles against moving forward is the government waging war against fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas. He also spoke against government regulations.
“The SEC has a 300-page rule on climate change,” Forbes said. “I thought the EPA was supposed to be concerned about climate change. They’ve come up with this rule that is going to devastate small businesses.”
The government is also going after internal combustion engines for automobiles and trucks and encouraging use of electric vehicles through mileage standards, he said.
“Make no mistake, some of these people want to eventually do away with EVs and have us bicycle riding,” Forbes said. “I like bicycle riding, but not when I’m going to the hospital.”
He also warned of the “kitchen wars.”
“There’s already real push-back on some of this silliness, lack of common sense, that’s going to bode well for the future,” Forbes said.
He suggested that Democrats dust off their history of deregulation, citing improvements to transportation under deregulation under President Jimmy Carter.
Traditional inflation reduces the value of money by creating more of it.
“Even before the COVID crisis, the Federal Reserve was undermining the value of the dollar; they were creating too much of it,” Forbes said.
The problem with the Federal Reserve, he said, is that the only way they know how to fight inflation is to make people poor, by having more unemployment and softening the economy.
“Yes, inflation rates will come down, but they’re coming down because we’re going to be depressing the economy this year,” Forbes said. “That’s not the cure for inflation; the cure for inflation is by making the dollar stable in value.”
On the topic of world politics, he supported giving Ukraine what it needs to win.
“They show that aggression doesn’t pay, that a democratic nation with all its flaws will rise up and defend their fundamental existence and their sovereignty and their democracy,” Forbes said. “That’s good for them and good for the rest of us. So their fight is our fight.”
He predicted that taxation will be a big issue in the 2024 presidential election.
“I think it’s going to a positive issue in 2024,” Forbes said, adding that it will benefit all of us.
Hes said that huge opportunities beckon, such as with healthcare, which is still dominated by third parties. Patients do not have much control.
He predicted that healthcare will change as the consumer market takes hold.
“What sounds impossible today is going to become commonplace and that is quantity and quality and delivery of healthcare is going to be the best it’s ever been — cheaper and more,” Forbes said.
