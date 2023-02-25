Summit — Steve Forbes

Steve Forbes delivers the keynote address at Friday’s Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise’s Spring Business Summit at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

 Photo courtesy of Bob Driver

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) Spring Business Summit concluded Friday with an address by keynote speaker business entrepreneur Steve Forbes, who punctuated his speech about inflation, deregulation and the Federal Reserve with wit and some hope for the future of healthcare.

Forbes is an award-winning author/journalist and chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media.

