LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) will host their annual 2023 Spring Business Summit presented by Antelope Valley Transit Authority from 7 a.m. to noon, on Feb. 24, at the AV Fair & Event Center.
This year’s keynote speaker is business entrepreneur, award-winning author/journalist and chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, Steve Forbes.
One of Forbes’s newest projects is the podcast “What’s Ahead,” where he engages the world’s top newsmakers, politicians and pioneers in business and economics in conversations meant to challenge traditional conventions, as well as feature Forbes’s signature views on the intersection of society, economics and policy.
Among Forbes’s accomplishments is his role in creating the public television documentary, “In Money We Trust?” He also writes editorials for each issue of Forbes under the heading “Fact and Comment.”
He is the only writer to have won the Crystal Owl Award four times. The prize was formerly given by US Steel Corporation to the financial journalist whose economic forecasts for the coming year proved most accurate.
During the 2023 Spring Business Summit, Forbes will address the current economic situation and provide insights and strategic advice for business growth and success in today’s challenging times.
In addition to sharing his professional insights on the current economic outlook, Forbes will also discuss “Leadership Lessons from Ancient Leaders.”
Based on his book, “Power Ambition Glory,” Forbes provides six lessons from comparisons between great leaders of the ancient world and contemporary business leaders.
Returning to the 2023 Spring Business Summit with an encore presentation will be economist and author Dr. Robert Eyler.
He is president of Economic Forensics and Analytics, specializing in public policy analysis for private business firms and governments.
He is also professor of Economics at Sonoma State University and has been a visiting scholar at the University of Bologna and Stanford University. Having earned a doctorate from the University of California, Davis and a bachelors degree in Economics at CSU, Chico.
Eyler is and expert witness and forensic economist, who is often called upon by national media for his insights, financial forecasting expertise and to provide economic impact analyses for both private firms and public entities to help guide public policy.
Eyler has authored two books, including one on international economic sanctions. He is a California native, whose family have been sheep and cattle ranchers in Marin and Sonoma counties, since 1910.
This year’s emcee will once again be award-winning veteran television journalist and businessman Jeff Michael. After a career in broadcast journalism spanning three decades, he recently embarked on a new professional journey.
From the time he became a pilot as a teenager, Michael has loved aviation and aerospace. Now he is combining his communication skills with that love as a communications specialist with Virgin Galactic, the pioneering space company dedicated to opening space to as many people as possible.
“This year’s Spring Business Summit will provide valuable insights, practical resources, and data on the current and future regional economic climate, and an in-depth analysis of current economic challenges and opportunities,” AV EDGE Executive Director Drew Mercy said. “Attendees will leave with real tools to help navigate current economic conditions and have a leg up towards success.”
Additional topics will include a regional economic forecast specific to Kern and LA County, the City of Lancaster, the City of Palmdale and a comprehensive real estate market overview.
Individual tickets start at $100 AV EDGE members and $120 for non-members. Interested attendees of the 2023 Spring Business Summit are encouraged to purchase tickets early as seating is limited. Visit avedgeca.org for event details including sponsorship opportunities, and detailed ticket information.
