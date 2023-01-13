Steve Forbes

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Economic Development & Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) will host their annual 2023 Spring Business Summit presented by Antelope Valley Transit Authority from 7 a.m. to noon, on Feb. 24, at the AV Fair & Event Center.

This year’s keynote speaker is business entrepreneur, award-winning author/journalist and chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, Steve Forbes.

