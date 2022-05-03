PALMDALE — The Human Enrichment and Leadership Programs and the Antelope Valley Food Truck Collective will host a community food truck event, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Wednesday.
The event will take place across from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, 750 East Ave. Q.
Participating food trucks will be Top of Mis Papas, Filthy’s, Familia Barrios Pupusas, Carbonara Italian Food Truck, Barrios Red Tacos, Tony B’s Cheesesteaks, Churros Los Primos, Kona Ice, Big Flame Hibachi and Mama’s Claim Cajun’s Fame BBQ.
The gathering is an opportunity for community members and Sheriff’s deputies to meet in an informal atmosphere over a diverse array of foods, organizers said.
The Human Enrichment and Leadership Program strives to address the negative feelings or fear of the police some community members may have and helps pave the way for an overall humanitarian mutual respect.
One goal is to build bridges that may over time help reduce neighborhood crime rates, as citizens are more likely to report crimes and less reluctant to get involved.
