LOS ANGELES — California’s workplace safety regulator has cited a frozen food manufacturer and its temporary employment agency for failing to protect hundreds of employees from the Coronavirus at two Los Angeles area plants.
California’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued citations this month to Overhill Farms and Jobsource North America and proposed over $200,000 in penalties for each company.
Overhill Farms said in a statement that Cal/OSHA’s allegations contain “major factual deficiencies” and the company will “strongly contest this report.” Jobsource didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
“The employers did not take any steps to install barriers or implement procedures to have employees work at least six feet away from each other and they did not investigate any of their employees’ COVID-19 infections, including more than 20 illnesses and, in the case of Overhill Farms, one death,” Cal/OSHA said in a statement Tuesday.
Looks like someone failed to mail their Gavin Newsom political contribution checks (IMHO). Lets remove Gavin from office he is clueless.
