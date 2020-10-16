QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. today via Facebook Live for the new food pantry started by Quartz Hill High School senior Asiah Giuntoni.
Giuntoni noticed a need amongst her peers when it came to reliable food sources, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic with distance learning and so many people out of work. Seeing local food distribution taking place in Lancaster and Palmdale, Giuntoni wanted to make sure those in the unincorporated community of Quartz Hill also had access to sustenance as transportation can sometimes be an issue.
She reached out to the Quartz Hill Chamber of Commerce to find a location and support to open a food pantry in her community. The Chamber provided a location and bodies to stock the pantry.
The public can tune in to the ceremony at 6:30 p.m. via a Facebook Live stream at https://www.facebook.com/QHCoC/
The chamber will honor, support and encourage Giuntoni, in her drive to meet the needs of the less fortunate in the Quartz Hill community.
Also from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today, the chamber will accept curbside, non-perishable donations for the food pantry at the Chamber office, 42043 50th St. West.
Anyone interested in making a substantial donation or becoming a collection site for the pantry should email the Quartz Hill Chamber of Commerce at contact@quartzhillchamber.com; Subject: Food Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.