LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Community Advisory Council will distribute approximately 1,500 food baskets today at Lancaster Baptist Church, 4020 East Lancaster Blvd., to any resident in need.
At least 250 backpacks will also be available for any child in need. Backpacks are limited to one per child. The child must be present to receive it.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon.
The sheriff’s department has held similar events in other parts of the county; this is the first one in the Antelope Valley.
“Anybody in the Antelope Valley can come. They just need to drive to Lancaster Baptist and we’ll fill up their car and they’re off,” Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami said previously.
Hatami helped organize the event.
“There’s definitely a lot of individuals who lost their jobs in the Antelope Valley,” he said. “There’s a lot of unemployment issues in the Valley and there’s a lot of needy children.”
Lt. Ben-Sahile of the LA County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council said volunteers donated the food and backpacks.
“There’s always a need to feed families and this event is directly to support families in need,” Ben-Sahile said previously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.