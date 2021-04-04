LANCASTER — A free drive-through grocery distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County on Thursday at Antelope Valley College.
The groceries will be distributed 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in a parking lot at the college, 3041 West Ave. K.
There are no eligibility restrictions; the groceries are available to everyone.
The distribution will be a drive-through event. No walk-ups will be allowed.
Line formation begins at 8:30 a.m. People will enter through the Parking Lot D entrance, which is on Avenue K about 200 yards west of 30th Street West.
The groceries will be provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Boxes typically contain canned foods, pasta, frozen meat, cheese, yogurt and fruit.
Organized in response to the COVID 19 pandemic, the distribution event is hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Antelope Valley College and the City of Lancaster, along with the Los Angeles County Library, the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, and the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches & Harbors.
Los Angeles County also offers other sources of food assistance.
Individuals or families who have lost jobs or need assistance affording food can sign up for CalFresh food subsidies at GetCalFresh.org or 1-866-613-3777. Mothers with babies and children under age five can apply for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, Children program at 1-888-WIC-WORKS or call 211.
