LAKE LOS ANGELES — Voices of Youth will host a Together We Stand drive-thru distribution event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Vista San Gabriel Elementary School, 18020 East Ave. O.
Possible items for distribution include food, clothing, hygiene, baby and housewares. First come, first served.
Visit https://voicesofouryouth.org/together-we-stand to register.
