Mountain relief

The cities of Palmdale and Lancaster united Thursday to send trucks full of food and supplies to the communities trapped by snow in the San Bernardino Mountains. Shown are Palmdale City Manager Ronda Perez (left), Palmdale Councilmember Eric Ohlsen, Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt, Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón and Lancaster Councilmember Ken Mann.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

In a united effort to help neighboring communities in the San Bernardino Mountains, the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster collaborated on delivery of food and other supplies to areas that have been effectively cut off due to the massive winter storms in recent weeks.

Two trucks, one from each city, were loaded Thursday morning with food and hygiene supplies, including pallets of bottled water, nonperishable canned food, women’s personnel hygiene supplies, diapers, baby formula and pet food.

