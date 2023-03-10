In a united effort to help neighboring communities in the San Bernardino Mountains, the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster collaborated on delivery of food and other supplies to areas that have been effectively cut off due to the massive winter storms in recent weeks.
Two trucks, one from each city, were loaded Thursday morning with food and hygiene supplies, including pallets of bottled water, nonperishable canned food, women’s personnel hygiene supplies, diapers, baby formula and pet food.
City officials from Palmdale and Lancaster were on hand during the loading.
“We’re here to help in any way we can,” Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt said in a video posted to the city’s Facebook page.
“Our hearts go out to everybody effected by the storms, so we wanted to show that love by having neighbors come together to help neighbors,” Palmdale Councilmember Eric Ohlsen said.
Delivery of the supplies was coordinated through the San Bernardino County Office of Emergency Management and the California Office of Emergency Services, with one truck going to each for distribution through local partners there.
The delivery effort not only provides aid to other communities in their time of need, but also provides an opportunity for preparing for emergencies closer to home, officials said.
“Ultimately, a great test run” should disaster hit the Antelope Valley, Lancaster Councilmember Ken Mann said. “Doing a joint effort like this shows the unity between the two cities and ultimately helping others.”
“This is a great opportunity for us to be able to rally together all the resources to help another community, so that in our emergency, we will have all the resources in place for ourselves,” Bettencourt said.
