LANCASTER — Tonight, residents are invited to enjoy and evening of food, music, fun and information hosted by The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.
The monthly food truck night will feature five local food trucks, a DJ and video game truck, as well as information on community resources from a number of different organizations that provide services to residents.
“Our objective here is to help residents who could use a little extra help,” Community Engagement Manager Carol Stevenson said.
The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Children’s Center, 45111 Fern Ave.
Attendees who complete a brief registration will be eligible to receive a voucher for a free meal from one of the culinary vendors.
This is the second in a series of monthly food truck nights scheduled for the fourth Thursdays of the month, through June.
About 800 people attended the first event, last month, with more anticipated, tonight.
“There were lots of smiles to go around” at the first event, Stevenson said.
Organizations, in addition to the Children’s Center, that are scheduled to be on hand to connect residents with services are Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center, Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles and Olive Support Services.
“We want to help elevate the comfort level for people who could use a little extra support … in an environment that’s fun and inviting,” Stevenson said.
The last couple years have resulted in unprecedented challenges for people and the organizations represented are intended to provide complementary services for those who find they need extra help.
The events also serve an important role in helping work past the social isolation of the pandemic.
“We want to encourage people to get out and get back together again,” Stevenson said.
For details, visit ccav.org/connect or call 661-949-1206.
