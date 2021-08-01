LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Community Advisory Council will hold a drive-thru food distribution event and backpack giveaway Saturday at Lancaster Baptist Church.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at the church, 4020 East Lancaster Blvd.
Food baskets will be distributed to any resident in need. Backpacks will also be available for any child in need limited to one backpack per child. The child must be present to receive it.
Lt. Ben-Sahile of the LA County Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council said volunteers donated the food and backpacks.
“There’s always a need to feed families and this event is directly to support families in need,” Ben-Sahile said.
Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami helped organize the event.
“The sheriff’s department and I have done a lot of different food drive events throughout the county,” Hatami said.
Those drives started due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many people to lose their jobs. Many families were having problems with food. The sheriff’s department stepped up and organized food drives, said Hatami, who helped whenever he could.
“There’s definitely a lot of individuals who lost their jobs in the Antelope Valley,” he said. “There’s a lot of unemployment issues in the Valley and there’s a lot of needy children.”
He suggested the department hold its first food drive in the Antelope Valley.
“They asked for some good locations and I said, ‘How about my church?’ ” Hatami said.
The sheriff’s department secured about 1,500 boxes of food and at least 250 backpacks. Partners include the Heart of Compassion Distribution Food Bank.
“Anybody in the Antelope Valley can come. They just need to drive to Lancaster Baptist and we’ll fill up their car and they’re off,” Hatami said.
There will likely be other items to distribute such as hand sanitizer.
Lancaster Baptist Church members will volunteer. Other volunteers include Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wives, also known as LASD Wives, and deputies from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s station. Vital Intervention and Directional Alternatives, or VIDA, program deputies will also be there.
“It’s a great event and it’s really important for the community to realize that there are people that like to help and support families and children and no questions asked,” Hatami said. “Just drive up, we load up the food and backpack and you’re on your way.”
