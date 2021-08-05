FONTANA — The city of Fontana has agreed to pay $1 million to the parents of an unarmed man who police shot to death in February, according to a newspaper report.
The agreement comes after Kenisha Kinard and Amond Hawkins filed a claim against the city following the death of their son Daverion Deauntre Kinard, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Tuesday.
Officers investigating a burglary report encountered Kinard inside a home on Feb. 13. Kinard refused to surrender and fled onto a nearby construction site, police said.
“While officers were attempting to establish a perimeter, a single officer confronted Kinard hiding in a portable restroom. Within seconds, an officer-involved shooting occurred in which the officer fired one round and Kinard was struck in the front of his torso,” a police news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.