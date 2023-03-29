LANCASTER — An F/A-18 jet from NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base will make a low pass at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, over Eastside High School, 3200 East Ave. J-8, and the surrounding area.
The fly-over will open the Aerospace Valley Regional robotics competition, taking place Friday and Saturday at Eastside High School. NASA is sponsoring the event, now in its fourth year.
