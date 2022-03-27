NASA’s flying telescope has temporarily moved from its home adjacent Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale for a two-week visit to Chile, where astronomers will be able to study the skies of the Southern Hemisphere.
The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, landed at Santiago International Airport, on March 18. It is scheduled to make eight science flights from there over the course of two weeks.
SOFIA is a modified 747 airliner carrying a 100-inch infrared telescope. Flying above the water vapor in the atmosphere, it allows astronomers to peer into the far reaches of the universe.
During the Chilean visit, astronomers will primarily study the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, two galaxies that are our own Milky Way’s closest neighbors.
“We are thrilled to deploy to Chile so we can provide more access to the Southern Hemisphere skies for our scientific community,” SOFIA project scientist Naseem Rangwala said in a blog post about the trip. “We are increasing our deployment tempo with a focus on efficiency and prioritized targets, and we are grateful for the opportunity to do that from Santiago.”
Deploying to other lands for astronomy missions with a different perspective is nothing new for SOFIA. While this is the first time to South America, past trips have included Germany, with program partner DLR, the German space agency, and multiple trips to New Zealand for Southern Hemisphere observations. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shifted the Southern Hemisphere viewing site to French Polynesia, where the observatory spent eight weeks.
There is a high demand for Southern Hemisphere targets, which is why the program plans flights there every year.
This trip is shorter than the usual SOFIA deployments, at only two weeks, and the aircraft carrying only one instrument to use, the Far Infrared Field Imaging Line Spectrometer, or FIFI-LS. Other deployments have included more instruments for more varied observations.
Because the Large Magellanic Cloud is so close, astronomers are able to study it in great detail, to help better understand how stars formed in the early universe, according to the SOFIA blog post. The observations from the planned science flights during this trip are to create the first map of ionized carbon in the cloud.
SOFIA is also expected to observe supernova remnants to study how certain types of supernovas might have contributed to the abundance of dust in the early universe. It will also attempt the first observation to measure the primordial abundance of lithium by looking into the halo of our galaxy where clouds of neutral hydrogen can be found. This could have implications for our understanding of fundamental physics and the early universe, according to the SOFIA blog post.
A joint project of NASA and the German space agency DLR, SOFIA is maintained and operated by NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center’s facility in Palmdale.
