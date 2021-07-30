PALMDALE — It’s a long way from the desert of Palmdale to the tropical shores of French Polynesia, but that’s the trek made recently by NASA’s SOFIA flying telescope.
The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, took off from its home base at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s facility at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale last week, headed to French Polynesia in the South Pacific for eight weeks of astronomical science research in the Southern Hemisphere skies.
SOFIA is a modified 747 airliner carrying a 100-inch infrared telescope. Flying above the water vapor in the atmosphere, it allows astronomers to peer into the far reaches of the universe.
The world-class observatory is typically scheduled to spend the summer months flying from Christchurch, New Zealand, where astronomers may observe targets not visible from the usual Northern Hemisphere flights out of Palmdale.
However, COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions kept the plane and crew out of that country for a second time this year.
Instead, the program chose to move this year’s observations to French Polynesia, based at Fa’a’ā International Airport, outside Papeete, Tahiti.
There is a high demand for Southern Hemisphere targets, which is why the program plans flights there every year, Armstrong’s SOFIA Project Manager Michael Toberman said via email.
“We adjusted our location from New Zealand to French Polynesia to continue Southern Hemisphere observations while still prioritizing safety and in accordance with current travel restrictions,” he said.
The planning for moving the deployment this summer began in October, he said.
“SOFIA is a crewed mission, and a team of experts including flight planners, aircraft maintainers, operations experts, scientists, and pilots come together to plan for each deployment,” Toberman said. “Travel preparations involve setting up agreements with the airport, the fuel provider, the ground support handling agent, setting up network connectivity, offices, labs, lodging and transportation.”
SOFIA is scheduled for 32 flights using two different instruments while in French Polynesia before returning to Palmdale in early September, according to the flight schedule.
The winter months of July through September in the Southern Hemisphere mean less water vapor in the upper atmosphere where SOFIA flies than during the Northern Hemisphere summer, according to a NASA release on the program.
Among the many objects of interest during this flight campaign, SOFIA will be looking at the Milky Way, the most central region of our galaxy.
In addition to studying the Milky Way and star-forming regions, scientists on SOFIA will also make new measurements of atomic oxygen in the atmosphere, which is important for understanding climate change. SOFIA is uniquely capable of these measurements in this region of the atmosphere, according to NASA.
Atomic oxygen plays an important role in cooling the upper atmosphere and is used for estimating temperatures in this region. Climate models predict that while greenhouse gases will increase temperatures in the lower atmosphere, they will decrease temperatures in the upper atmosphere.
Seasonal measurements at various latitudes will allow a team of German scientists to track changes and better understand the relationship between the lower and upper regions of the atmosphere, according to a NASA release.
