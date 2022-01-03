SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers are flush with money and unfinished business from last year as they return to the state Capitol, today, but they head into an election year rife with uncertainty due to the redrawing of legislative districts after the 2020 census.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said he anticipates another “historic” budget surplus months after he approved a record spending plan that topped a quarter-trillion dollars including a $75 billion surplus. Legislative analysts predict the state will have another $31 billion surplus for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Newsom, a Democrat, promised that the proposed budget he must present by Jan. 10 will seek more money to deter a recent surge in large scale smash-and-grab robberies, $100 million to clean up areas associated with homeless encampments, and funding for dyslexia programs after the governor wrote a children’s book based on his own struggles.
Democrats who control the Legislature have their own priorities, with Senate leader Toni Atkins promising to spend the wealth on “those who need it most — the middle class and families struggling to get by.” That includes on affordable housing, essential workers, schools and colleges and protecting the climate, senators said.
Assembly budget chairman Phil Ting set similar priorities but does not expect the Legislature to immediately allocate billions of dollars this year as it did last year to address the coronavirus pandemic and in anticipation of a severe wildfire season.
“It’s interesting the economy continues to do well (but) people don’t feel it,” Ting said. “And so I think we have to get a sense of exactly where the pain points are, and what the best ways to help them out.”
Newsom runs for re-election this year along with other statewide officeholders, but he handily defeated a mid-term recall effort last fall.
The "Law" states Newson has to return the surplus money to the taxpayers...Instead the POS writes a Book that will probably be "required reading" in the public school system, and sold at an outrageous bloated price tag. Thats the new Hoax that the left wing weasels are playing...look at Trash Bag Merrick Garland, doesn't his son-in-law have a product being sold to our educational system..? (google it). Now Mask-Up and Kneel ...while they are playing you....Cowards.
