Attorney General Merrick Garland talks Friday about a Department of Justice report that found the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination during a news conference in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department on Friday issued a withering critique of Minneapolis police, alleging that they systematically discriminated against racial minorities, violated constitutional rights and disregarded the safety of people in custody for years before George Floyd was killed.

The report was the result of a sweeping two-year probe, and it confirmed many of the citizen complaints about police conduct that emerged after Floyd’s death. The investigation found that Minneapolis officers used excessive force, including “unjustified deadly force,” and violated the rights of people engaged in constitutionally protected speech.

Jimzan 3
Merrick Garland is pathetic (IMHO). Looks like the news media wants to gaslight for him. Floyd did not deserve to die but he was a criminal...Listen to the police, you will benefit in the long run.

