MINNEAPOLIS — The Justice Department on Friday issued a withering critique of Minneapolis police, alleging that they systematically discriminated against racial minorities, violated constitutional rights and disregarded the safety of people in custody for years before George Floyd was killed.
The report was the result of a sweeping two-year probe, and it confirmed many of the citizen complaints about police conduct that emerged after Floyd’s death. The investigation found that Minneapolis officers used excessive force, including “unjustified deadly force,” and violated the rights of people engaged in constitutionally protected speech.
The inquiry also concluded that both police and the city discriminated against Black and Native American people and those with “behavioral health disabilities.”
“We observed many MPD officers who did their difficult work with professionalism, courage and respect,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told a news conference in Minneapolis. “But the patterns and practices we observed made what happened to George Floyd possible.”
Garland said officers routinely neglected the safety of people in custody, noting numerous examples in which someone complained that they could not breathe, only to have officers reply with a version of “You can breathe. You’re talking right now.”
The officers involved in Floyd’s May 25, 2020, arrest made similar comments.
Police “used dangerous techniques and weapons against people who committed at most a petty offense and sometimes no offense at all,” the report said. Officers “used force to punish people who made officers angry or criticized the police.”
Police also “patrolled neighborhoods differently based on their racial composition and discriminated based on race when searching, handcuffing or using force against people during stops,” according to the report.
As a result of the investigation, the city and the police department agreed to a deal known as a consent decree, which will require reforms to be overseen by an independent monitor and approved by a federal judge. That arrangement is similar to reform efforts in Seattle, New Orleans, Baltimore, Chicago and Ferguson, Mo.
Consent decrees require agencies to meet specific goals before federal oversight is removed, a process that often takes many years and requires millions of dollars.
Terrence Floyd, a younger brother of George Floyd, praised the Justice Department for its review.
“That’s how you solve and stop what’s going on with law enforcement,” said Floyd, who is based in Brooklyn, NY.
Merrick Garland is pathetic (IMHO). Looks like the news media wants to gaslight for him. Floyd did not deserve to die but he was a criminal...Listen to the police, you will benefit in the long run.
