PALMDALE — The WOW Flower Project will kick off a three-day Kwanzaa in CommUNITY celebration, on Tuesday, with a Kids Day filled with culture activities.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Courson Arts Colony, 38147 10th St. East.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PALMDALE — The WOW Flower Project will kick off a three-day Kwanzaa in CommUNITY celebration, on Tuesday, with a Kids Day filled with culture activities.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Courson Arts Colony, 38147 10th St. East.
The event features complimentary activities that teach about the seven principles of Kwanzaa with art therapy, a therapeutic approach that puts art at the service of health and well-being. All attendees can take part in a unity mural. There will be drum and harmonic making, Unity bracelet making, African face painting, games, a hot chocolate bar and s’mores by the fire.
In addition, the event will link attendees with vaccination support, clinic locations and resources on COVID-19 education pamphlets. There will also be giveaways to the first 125 registered school-age children.
The WOW Flower Project’s next event is a women’s Kwanzaa luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the Courson Arts Colony East, 38147 10th St. East.
The luncheon features guest speaker Ifé Mora, a Somatic trauma healer and coach, Buddhist teacher and self-defense instructor who uses Somatic Experiencing.
Mora integrates mindfulness, meditation, movement and visualization exercises to extract stored trauma trapped in the body and nervous system while also providing tools to build resiliency and create healing resources for self-regulation, WOW Flower Project founder and Executive Director Waunette Cullors wrote in an email.
Mora is a Black-Mexican native of Detroit and longtime resident of New York City and Los Angeles who is committed to helping communities impacted by racism and law enforcement thrive. A former professional musician, she believes that art, science and medicine all have a role to play in helping people transform their lives.
“The WOW Flower Project’s mission is to inform and educate children and families on health, wellness, and agriculture, in a WOW way this luncheon is an opportunity to host ladies that plant seeds in the commUNITY,” Cullors wrote.
She added the luncheon “is to plan our literal gardens to sow betterment in the Antelope Valley lives.”
Tickets to the luncheon cost is $22. Space is limited. Visit https://myqrcode.mobi/1bd77023/preview to register.
The closing event is WOW’s Coming to Kwanzaa Ujamaa, is scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m., Thursday, at the WAC Art Gallery, 38198 10th St. East, Palmdale. Entry fee is a $25 donation. Visit https://cash.app/$WOWFlower?qr=1 for details.
Ujamaa is a Swahili word that means extended family, brotherhood, and is the fourth principle of Kwanzaa relating to cooperative economics. The event will feature live entertainment including a drum circle and DJ along with art, cocktails, appetizers and raffles.
Email event@wowflower.org for vendor, sponsorship or partnership information.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.