Tropical Weather

Furniture is piled high Tuesday inside a canal-front second home of Victor Cassano in Suwannee, Fla., as he prepares for the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia.

 Associated Press

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

Idalia had strengthened to a Category 3 system on Tuesday evening with winds of 125 mph. The hurricane was projected to come ashore early today with sustained winds of up to 120 mph in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

