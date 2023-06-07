Immigration Migrant Flights

Sixteen migrants from Venezuela and Colombia were brought to the offices of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento on Friday after being flown from Texas to Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said Tuesday that three dozen migrants whom the state flew from the US southern border to California on private planes all went willingly, refuting allegations by California officials that the individuals were coerced to travel under false pretenses.

The admission of responsibility — five days after the first flight touched down in California’s capital — only served to heighten tensions between DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, his frequent political sparring partner.

