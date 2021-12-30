The National Weather Service in Oxnard issued a flash flood watch through 4 p.m., today, for burn scar areas in Los Angeles County including the Bobcat and Lake fire areas in the Antelope Valley.
“Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible,” the weather service said, Wednesday.
The weather service cautioned that heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding and debris flows in and around the recent burn scars, including the Lake Fire burn area near Lake Hughes, as well as the Bobcat Dam and Ranch 2 burns in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains and foothills.
“Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding and debris flows in and around these recent burn scars,” forecasters said. “Roads may be impacted or closed and vehicles may be stranded. Localized damage to structures is possible. Residents near these burn scars should prepare for potential flash flooding and debris flow impacts.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Information Bureau shared an LA County Public Works Department winter storm warning advising people to avoid driving on mountain roads or into ponded or swift-moving water and recent burn areas.
Peak rainfall storm rates are expected to be up to 0.75 inches per hour.
“County agencies are working in unified command to advise residents on how to prepare for this storm event and potentially evacuate 56 households at greatest risk in the Bobcat Fire (San Gabriel Valley) and Lake Fire (north county) burn areas,” the notice said.
Debris mudflow forecast for burn areas of concern include the Bobcat Fire, which burned 115,796 acres from September to October 2020 in Littlerock, Juniper Hills, Littlerock, Pearblossom, Llano, Valyermo and the City of Monrovia. The fire damaged or destroyed 194 structures.
There was also a debris mudflow forecast for the Lake Hughes area, where 31,089 acres burned in the Lake Fire in 2020, which damaged or destroyed 45 structures.
