PALMDALE — The National Weather Service issued a flood watch effective 4 p.m. Sunday through 11 p.m. Monday as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary are expected to bring heavy rain to the area.
Hilary developed from a tropical storm into a major hurricane overnight from Wednesday into Thursday, the weather service said. As of 8 p.m., it had maximum winds of 125 mph.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” forecasters said.
Periods of heavy rain associated with Hilary are expected later Sunday into Monday.
The weather service cautioned people to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings.
“Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop,” the weather service said.
Temperatures for the Antelope Valley are expected to be cooler starting today with highs in the 90 to 100 range, according to the weather service. The afternoon will see southwest winds 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour in the afternoon.
Saturday’s highs are expected to be in the upper 80s to mid-90s. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, forecasters said.
Sunday will see highs in the mid- to upper 70s; the chance of precipitation is 70%, according to the weather service.
There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The rain is expected to continue into Monday with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s with the chance of precipitation 70%
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.