California Storms

Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles Monday in the community of Pajaro in Monterey County.

 Associated Press

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Crews rushed to repair a levee break on a storm-swollen river in California’s central coast before yet another atmospheric river arrives Monday night, further walloping the state’s swamped farmland and agricultural communities.

The Pajaro River’s first levee rupture grew to at least 400 feet since it failed late Friday, officials said. More than 8,500 people were forced to evacuate, and around 50 people had to be rescued as the water rose that night.

