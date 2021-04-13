PALMDALE — Innovative, intercity bus provider FlixBus expanded its services to Palmdale earlier this month.
The bright green buses began giving rides on April 1, at its stop located at the Palmdale Transportation Center in the 39000 block of Clock Tower Plaza Drive.
“We’re pleased to see FlixBus adding a stop in Palmdale to provide intercity transportation connections for our community,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “The stop at our transportation center features transit connections, ample parking and a convenient location.”
Buses to and from Palmdale run seven days a week and offer connections to local and regional transit, including Metrolink and Antelope Valley Transit.
“FlixBus will be a great addition to the existing transportation options from/to Palmdale,” Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said. “We welcome them to our community as they offer another viable travel option for our community.”
The transportation service not only offers routes to other parts of Southern California, but to Nevada as well, including Las Vegas.
“Over the last three years, folks across Southern California have come to know and love our convenient, affordable service to Las Vegas and we are excited to extend the same option to the Antelope Valley,” Head of Business Development for FlixBus Jeffrey Lane said. “Whether it’s a fun getaway, a visit home to be with family or a trip for work, we’re ready to get you there in a safe, affordable, and sustainable manner.”
Currently, a one-way ticket from FlixBus’s San Fernando Valley stop to the Las Vegas Strip will cost a customer $34.99, not including service fees.
Each of the transportation company’s buses is made up of, and driven by, local bus partners, many of which are family-owned.
Every bus provides its riders with free WiFi, a power outlet at every seat, carbon-neutral ticketing options and extra leg room.
FlixBus also takes safety very seriously for its riders. Customers will be monitored by temperature checks and are required to wear face coverings at all times. Crews also sanitize each bus after every trip.
Tickets can be booked through FlixBus’s website or app.
For more information go online at https://www.flixbus.com/ or download the app on the App Store or Google Play.
