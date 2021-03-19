MOJAVE — Another installment of Plane Crazy Saturday will feature a passionate aviator this weekend.
Scott Glaser, the current vice president of operations for Flight Research Inc., will be out on the flightline from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mojave Air and Space Port, weather permitting, to meet and greet those in attendance.
Glaser’s passion for aviation started when he was young flying his father’s Navion. He has led to work on several programs, including SpaceShipTwo, the F-22 Raptor, Lockheed Skunk Works and the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy.
Glaser will also be providing a public update on the Airmanship Foundation and be joined by Board Members Zach Reeder and Brian Maisler.
The purpose of the foundation is to preserve and pass on the heritage and basic airmanship skills of flying and operating air and spacecraft. It further seeks to educate youth and empower young people to endeavor in the field of airmanship and aerospace.
The Airmanship Foundation offers formation flight training, aerospace scholarships for future pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers or airframe and powerplant mechanics.
Social distancing won’t be a problem for those who attend because it will be outside on the flightline, where residents will be able to walk around and take pictures.
There will be aircraft there for residents to view and have the opportunity to talk to their owners and learn about them and their planes.
The static aircraft display will be near the transient aircraft parking area by the Voyager Restaurant and original control tower.
