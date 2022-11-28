F/A-18E Super Hornet

The Flight Loads Lab at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base recently completed extensive structural loads testing on a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet so that it may be used for the service’s future flight testing needs.

 Photo courtesy of NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center

EDWARDS AFB — Not all the work that goes on at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center is directly related to a NASA program. In some cases, the center’s exceptional skills and facilities are sought out by others, as well.

One recent example of this was a series of structural tests performed on a Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, in which the Center’s Flight Loads Lab was employed to stress test the aircraft to determine what loads it may sustain during various flight conditions.

