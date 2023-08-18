PALMDALE — Students heading back to Summerwind Elementary School on Aug. 3 were greeted with a newly installed pedestrian crosswalk enhanced with two push-activated flashing beacons at the intersection of Summerwind Drive and Stanfill Road, at the existing school crosswalk.
The solar-powered flashing beacon system was installed to draw motorists’ attention and encourage them to slow down and stop when pedestrians are in the crosswalk. They feature flashing, high-intensity LEDs visible under all weather conditions. The beacons operate only when someone pushes the pedestrian crossing button.
