LANCASTER — A proposed blue flaming E logo design drew the most support from a survey of Eastside Union School District stakeholders including students and staff.
Eastside Union is looking for a new logo as part of the District’s push to develop a long-term strategic plan to promote student success. Eastside trustees selected four out of six potential logo designs with different variations of the letter E at their Feb. 3 meeting. Those options were the flame, a puzzle piece, an open book and a pen.
The logos were developed by design firm Creative Consulting.
The flame received 402 votes out of 860 completed surveys. The open book received 273 votes, followed by the pen with 106 votes and the puzzle piece with 77 votes.
“You can see that our students overwhelming favored the flame logo,” Eastside Superintendent Joshua Lightle said at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Out of 554 student responses, 270 favored the flame. Parents also favored the flame by a slight margin over the open book. Out of 197 parent responses, 88 favored the flame and 84 favored the open book. District staff favored the open book. Out of 109 responses, 51 favored the open book, followed by 44 who favored the flame.
The flame logo features five lines from light to dark blue that hover over the district’s name, which is broken up into two lines. The Board previously discussed using desert colors such as yellow, orange and red in its logo.
Trustee Joseph “Joe” Pincetich suggested the District could use the blue shades for the District’s name and a gradient of the oranges, yellows and reds for the flame.
“That one particular logo just says so much,” Pincetich said.
Board Vice President Deborah Sims suggested using different shades of blue for “Eastside Union” and “School District.”
Lightle said he would leave it up to the professionals to come up with design options.
Clerk Doretta Thompson said students chose the logo.
“This is something these students are going to be proud of,” Thompson said. “When they see this logo and its completeness, they’re really going to be proud of that because they can look back and they can say, ‘We actually voted for that.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.