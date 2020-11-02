PALMDALE — The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field opened to the public Sunday at Pelona Vista Park.
The display will be open 24 hours daily through 5 p.m. Nov. 11. The park is at 37720 Tierra Subida Ave.
The City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.
Presented by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association and the City of Palmdale, the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field features 2,020 flags on seven-and-a-half-foot-tall poles in ordered rows.
Army veteran Dennis Anderson, a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group, served as master of ceremonies.
“The flags aren’t waving for decoration,” Anderson said. “They will give people a sense of patriotic lift, we hope.”
Anderson added the flags are there for us to salute and honor people who already their lives on the line for all of us, such as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen and Deputy Stephen Sorensen, and Los Angeles County firefighters Capt. Ted Hall and Arnie Quinones.
Anderson also honored the “baker’s dozen” of sons and a daughter killed while fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, the AV 76 from Vietnam, and doctors, nurses, and frontliners working the COVID-19 wards in hospitals here in the Antelope Valley and across the nation.
“These flags are for them,” he said. “That’s why we call it a Field of Healing and Honor. And healing and honor is something we need to be thoughtful and respectful about in these divided times. ”
The program included remarks from Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy, welcoming of dignitaries by Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, presentation of colors by the Edwards Air Force Base Blue Eagles Color Guard, the National Anthem by Leo Meza, Pledge of Allegiance by Vice President of American Legion Dave Corbin, and an invocation by Chaplin Fred Villa of VFW Post 3000.
Remarks were also made by Battalion Chief Los Angeles County Fire Department Chris Siok, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Palmdale Station Captain Ronald Shaffer, Palmdale Regional Medical Center CEO Dick Allen, Palmdale Auto Mall Association’s Gus Camacho, 21st District State Senator Scott Wilk and 36th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey. The featured speaker was 25th District Congressman Mike Garcia.
The flags are available for purchase to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag.
At the conclusion of the Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11, flag purchasers may pick up their flag to keep or present to the person they honored. Flags may be picked up immediately following the Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 until 5 p.m. when the field officially closes. Flags may also be picked up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 17, 18 and 19 at the Palmdale Playhouse Box Office, 38334 10th St. East.
Flags are $30 each and may be purchased online at www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField. All proceeds from the flag sales will benefit local veterans groups including Vets 4 Veterans, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man Antelope Valley, American Legion 348 and VFW 3000.
