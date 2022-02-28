SALINAS (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered flags at the state capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Salinas police officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop.
Salinas Police Department Officer Jorge David Alvarado died during a shootout that erupted after he pulled over a car, late Friday, officials said.
Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice said, Saturday, that Alvarado’s actions during the confrontation helped officers arrest the suspect. Filice did not identify the suspect or what led to the exchange of gunfire.
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Officer Jorge Alvarado’s family, friends, coworkers and the community of Salinas as they mourn his loss in a senseless act of violence,” Newsom said in a statement. “Officer Alvarado died a hero and his selfless sacrifice while protecting the community he served will always be remembered.”
Alvarado, 30, was a five-year veteran of the department who previously served in the US Army.
His death was the first of a police officer in the line of duty in nearly 80 years in Salinas, Mayor Kimbley Craig said Saturday.
“Our community and our police department are devastated,” Craig said.
The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office will investigate because the case involves an officer firing his weapon.
District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni said her office will not provide more details about the shooting until the investigation has concluded.
