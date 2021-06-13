Monday is Flag Day, marking the 244th anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the nation’s official flag by the Continental Congress.
President Woodrow Wilson, in 1916, and President Calvin Coolidge, in 1927, each issued proclamations establishing a national Flag Day on June 14. But it wasn’t until Aug. 3,1949, that Congress approved the national observance, and President Harry Truman signed it into law, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
If you have ever called the US flag “Old Glory,” you can thank a young sea captain from Salem, Massachusetts. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Capt. William Driver was the first to use Old Glory for the flag.
Capt. Driver was presented a beautiful flag by his mother and a group of local young ladies on March 17, 1824, his 21st birthday. Driver was delighted with the gift. He exclaimed, “I name her ‘Old Glory.’ ” Then Old Glory accompanied the captain on his many voyages.
If you are planning to display a US flag in recognition of Flag Day on Monday or the Fourth of July, you want to make sure it is done correctly.
According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Public Law 94-344, also known as the Federal Flag Code, contains the rules for handling and displaying the US flag.
The Federal Flag Code’s guidelines suggest traditionally displaying the flag in public from sunrise to sunset. However, the flag may be displayed at all times if it is illuminated during darkness.
A simple spotlight, solar- or battery-operated or wired directly into the house, strategically placed to highlight the flag’s colorful stars and stripes, is all that is needed.
When displaying a flag, make sure it is in good condition and firmly attached to the pole, and that the pole is firmly attached to the holder.
The flag should not be subject to weather damage, so it should not be displayed during rain, snow and wind storms unless it is an all-weather flag.
It should be displayed often, but especially on national and state holidays and special occasions.
The flag should be displayed on or near the main building of public institutions, schools during school days, and polling places on election days. It should be hoisted briskly and lowered ceremoniously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.