PHILADELPHIA — Five teenagers were charged, Thursday, after the vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was found in neighboring Delaware, police said.
Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles from Philadelphia, Delaware State Police said. The five were apprehended as they tried to flee, police said.
Scanlon, a Democrat, was walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting in the city’s FDR Park shortly before 3 p.m., Wednesday, when two armed men demanded her keys, police said. She handed them over, and one drove off in the car while the other followed in a dark sport utility vehicle, police said.
Scanlon was physically unharmed, said her spokesperson, Lauren Cox. Several personal and work items were also taken with the vehicle, police said.
The investigation determined a 19-year-old man was involved in the armed carjacking in Philadelphia, police said. He was turned over to the FBI.
A 14-year-old female and three males, ages 13, 15, and 16, were each charged with receiving stolen property. The 15-year-old was also charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Their names were not released because they are juveniles.
All the juveniles were released to their parents or guardians, while the 15-year-old was taken to a detention center, police said.
lol lol US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon supported the ""DeFund the Police"" movement...lol You can't make this stuff up..Another Politician that also supported Defund the Police was also CarJacked. See the Political Scum that thought the visual looked good (defund), probably never thought the effects (crime) would come to their neighborhood. Except the criminals are getting smarter..they are going to upper crust neighborhoods and preying on the Woke Idiots like US Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon...You Reap what you Sow...lol lol remember this when it comes time to vote...Woke Democrats thought their Woke Policies...... would only affect... "You".
