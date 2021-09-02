SAN DIEGO — Rescue crews were still searching Wednesday for five missing sailors a day after a Navy helicopter crashed in the ocean near an aircraft carrier, military officials said.
One sailor was rescued shortly after the crash of the MH-60S helicopter Tuesday afternoon and was listed in stable condition at a hospital in San Diego, according to a statement from the Navy’s Pacific fleet.
Also injured were five other sailors who were on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier where the helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash, the statement said.
